SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rowe R. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jcpp.13712

PMID

36263686

Abstract

A growing body of work indicates that sleep problems are associated with antisocial behaviour in young people. This opens up the opportunity for interventions that improve sleep to reduce antisocial behaviour. Brown et al. (2022) provide important new leads that can help to target interventions, highlighting that the relationship may be most relevant to aggressive offending and that it is consistent across adolescence and young adulthood. The within-individual design adopted in this study has a number of methodological strengths. This commentary evaluates the effectiveness of the approach in terms of accounting for confounding effects and addressing temporal ordering. Directions for future research to build on the target paper are considered.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; Sleep

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print