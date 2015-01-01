|
Citation
|
Hakim EA, McDonald KL, Lochman JE, Powell NP, Vernberg EM. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36265081
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Children who have been exposed to a natural disaster in their lifetime comprise a significant population with specific risks and vulnerabilities, particularly for at-risk youth. The goal of the current study was to examine the role that severity of disaster exposure plays in determining the timing of alcohol and marijuana use initiation and the frequency of use four years later in a sample of at-risk, aggressive youth exposed to a devastating tornado. Of further interest was the examination of the moderating effect of temperamental fear and inhibitory control.
Language: en