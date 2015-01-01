Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Children who have been exposed to a natural disaster in their lifetime comprise a significant population with specific risks and vulnerabilities, particularly for at-risk youth. The goal of the current study was to examine the role that severity of disaster exposure plays in determining the timing of alcohol and marijuana use initiation and the frequency of use four years later in a sample of at-risk, aggressive youth exposed to a devastating tornado. Of further interest was the examination of the moderating effect of temperamental fear and inhibitory control.



METHOD: Three hundred and forty-six youth (M(age) = 11.33; 65% boys; 77.5% African-Americans, 18.3% Caucasian, 1.7% Hispanic) initially recruited for a prevention program for at-risk youth were followed for 4 years after a tornado. Cox PH regressions were conducted to predict timing of alcohol and marijuana use initiation. Zero-inflated negative binomial regressions were used to predict frequency of alcohol and marijuana use 4 years after the tornado.



RESULTS: Disaster exposure severity was predictive of frequency of marijuana use four years after the tornado, but exposure alone was not predictive of initiation. Exposure severity predicted increases in risk for alcohol use initiation only for youth high in fear. Additionally, greater levels of inhibitory control protected youth from earlier alcohol use initiation.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight a need to research the initiation and frequency of use for substances individually, while also assessing the needs of youth exposed to natural disasters with both their degree of disaster exposure and specific temperamental characteristics in mind.

Language: en