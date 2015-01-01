Abstract

A "slock" is a padlock in a sock used as a weapon in correctional facilities to induce trauma. This assessment examined the prevalence, pattern, and degree of slock- and padlock-induced facial fractures. This quality assessment initiative was performed through retrospective analysis of 435 incarcerated patients treated surgically for facial fractures at an academic medical center from 2011 to 2019. Fifty-seven patients (16%) described injury from a padlock, of whom 23 (6%) specified a slock. The prevalence of padlock-induced facial fractures doubled from 2012 to 2017. Padlock-induced facial fractures were determined to be more complex than those by a fist (p < .001). These findings support reducing the facial trauma in Louisiana correctional facilities by removing access to padlocks.

