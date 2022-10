Abstract

BACKGROUND: Historically marginalized youth are at risk for daily substance use. Daily use may be associated with social and environmental factors.



METHODS: In March 2018, we surveyed primarily Latino adolescents ages 14-18 who lived on the US-Mexico border and assessed associations between daily substance use, neighborhood stress, border community and immigration stress, and family support.



RESULTS: Of 443 surveyed adolescents, 41 (9%) reported daily use. Those who used daily were more likely to be older, identify as male, and reported lower social support and higher neighborhood and border community stress compared to those who did not use daily. Perceived neighborhood stress (OR = 1.95, 95% CI 1.37-2.80) and border community and immigration stress (OR = 1.55, 95% CI 1.12-2.02) were associated with increased odds of daily substance use.



DISCUSSION: Latino adolescents who live near the US-Mexico border experience unique socioenvironmental stress which is associated with daily substance use.

Language: en