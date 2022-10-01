Abstract

AIMS: To study the associations between perceived historical trauma, current traumatic events, diagnoses of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal behaviors in an American Indian community sample.



METHODS: Participants were American Indians recruited from reservations who were assessed with the Semi-Structured Assessment for the Genetics of Alcoholism (SSAGA), as well as the Historical Loss Scale, Historical Loss Associated Symptoms Scale, and Stressful Life Events Scale.



RESULTS: In data from 447 American Indian adults (mean age = 33 years), twenty percent reported lifetime experiences of suicidal thoughts (ideation and/or plans) and 14% reported suicidal acts, (including either a suicide attempt history or verified death by suicide (n = 4)). Diagnosis of PTSD and experience of assaultive trauma were each significantly associated with suicidal thoughts and acts, although assaultive trauma did not remain significant in models adjusting for gender and PTSD. High endorsement of symptoms associated with historical trauma was significantly associated with suicidal acts, and this remained significant when adjusting for gender and PTSD.



CONCLUSIONS: PTSD and historical trauma have an association with suicide and suicidal attempts in this American Indian community. Although further research is needed to evaluate the causal nature of these relations, these findings suggest treatment and prevention programs for American Indian suicide may benefit from addressing issues related to feelings of historical losses, PTSD, and their associated symptomatology.

