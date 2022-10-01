Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Suicide Crisis Syndrome (SCS) is a new proposed suicide-specific diagnosis. In the present large replication study, we examine SCS diagnostic criteria to determine which configuration of symptoms demonstrates the strongest convergent and predictive validity for near-term suicidal behaviour.



METHODS: We conducted confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) to examine the factor structure of the proxy-SCS variables derived from an extensive self-report test battery and administered to 903 psychiatric patients (age (M = 36.70, SD = 13.91); gender (64.0% female)) at intake and 4-8-week follow-up assessments. Convergent and predictive validity of five configurations of the proposed SCS diagnostic criteria for suicidal ideation (SI) and attempts (SA) were examined using regression analyses. The new clinician-rated SCS-Checklist was piloted with 68 participants.



RESULTS: Both the one-factor and the five-factor models of proxy-SCS variables exhibited strong model fit, supporting the uni-dimensionality as well as the five-criteria structure of the SCS. All four configurations were uniquely related to the presence of a suicide attempt at follow-up when controlling for intake SI, lifetime SA, age, and gender, but none were significantly associated with intake SA when controlling for intake SI, age, and gender. All bivariate correlations between proxy-assessed and checklist-assessed SCS symptom configurations were significant and positive.



CONCLUSION: The proposed five-symptom structure of the SCS diagnostic criteria was supported and appears to describe a clinically meaningful syndrome specifically related to near-term suicidal behaviour. SCS assessment may significantly improve clinical evaluation of imminent suicide risk. Future studies are needed to assess the utility of the syndrome in clinical settings.

