Abstract

The authors regret that the outcome referred to as "Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) call" was not operationalized correctly. This outcome reflects any Veteran Crisis Line (VCL) contact (i.e., calls, chats, texts) that received a referral to a Veterans Healthcare Administration (VHA) medical center. These contacts do not necessarily reflect all contacts that could have been made by the Veteran to the VCL. VCL contacts are documented in the VHA medical record when the VCL responder initiates an emergency dispatch, when the Veteran agrees to transport themselves to a medical facility for evaluation, or when the Veteran agrees to receive a referral to the suicide prevention program at their preferred VHA medical center. It is possible that a substantial portion of contacts from this sample to the VCL were not captured here. Veterans with psychosis who recently completed a safety plan do not show elevated rates of VCL referrals that are commensurate with increases in hospital-based crisis service use. Interventions for this high-risk group may focus on understanding the role of VCL contacts as ways to enhance safety planning. The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en