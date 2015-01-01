|
Cairns C, Ashman JJ. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(42): e1350.
(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
36264858
The emergency department (ED) visit rate for infants aged <1 year declined by nearly one half from 123 visits per 100 infants during 2019 to 68 during 2020. The ED visit rate for children and adolescents aged 1-17 years also decreased from 43 to 29 visits per 100 persons during the same period. Decreases among adults aged 18-44 (47 to 43 per 100 adults), 45-74 (41 to 39), and ≥75 years (66 to 63) from 2019 to 2020 were not statistically significant. ED visit rates were highest for infants aged <1 year followed by adults aged ≥75 years.
