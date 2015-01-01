Abstract





Violence against children is a prevalent, impactful, yet preventable global public health problem. At least half of all children in the world experience violence (physical, sexual, or emotional) every year.1 Aside from its ethical implications and the immediate physical and emotional harm it causes, childhood violence is strongly associated with poor short- and long-term health: increased odds of mental health problems, noncommunicable diseases, sexual and reproductive health problems, health risk behaviors, and experiencing and perpetrating violence in adulthood.2 Childhood violence is also associated with increased risk of HIV acquisition and reduced odds of engagement in HIV clinical prevention services, testing, treatment, and care among youth in high HIV-incidence settings.3,–5



Historically, anecdotal evidence, small studies, and limited data from general health-related national surveys offered insight into the global burden of childhood violence.6 However, comprehensive, population-based epidemiologic data were needed to better understand this global...



