Abstract

This article presents a semi-automatic algorithm that can detect pedestrians from the background in thermal infrared images. The proposed method is based on the powerful Graph Cut optimisation algorithm which produces exact solutions for binary labelling problems. An additional term is incorporated into the energy formulation to bias the detection framework towards pedestrians. Therefore, the proposed method obtains reliable and robust results through user-selected seeds and the inclusion of motion constraints. An additional advantage is that it enables the algorithm to generalise well across different databases. The effectiveness of our method is demonstrated on four public databases and compared with several methods proposed in the literature and the state-of-the-art. The method obtained an average precision of 98.92% and an average recall of 99.25% across the four databases considered and outperformed methods which made use of the same databases.

