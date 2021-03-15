Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries in older adults are a leading cause of disability and death. Evidence has shown the benefits of exercises in improving functional outcomes and reducing fall rates among community-dwelling older adults. However, there is lack of effective community-based single exercise intervention for a broad population of older adults who are at high risk for falls. We aim to evaluate the effectiveness of Steady Feet (SF), a 6-month tailored community fall prevention exercise programme for improving functional outcomes. SF classes are facilitated by community fitness instructors and an exercise video. The main outcome is between-group changes in short physical performance battery (SPPB) scores. Secondary outcomes include balance confidence, fear of falling, quality of life, fall rates, and cost effectiveness.



METHODS: We present the design of a 6-month randomised controlled trial of 260 older adults (≥ 60 years old). Individuals will be randomised in a 1:1 allocation ratio to the SF group or usual care group. Participants will be assessed at baseline, 3-month, and 6-month. Data on socio-demographics, co-morbidities, balance confidence, fear of falling, quality of life, physical activity level, rate of perceived exertion, fall(s) history, healthcare utilisation and cost, and satisfaction levels will be collected. Participants will also undergo functional assessments such as SPPB. Moreover, providers' satisfaction and feedback will be obtained at 3-month.



DISCUSSION: An effective community fall prevention programme may lead to improved functional outcomes and reduced fall rates.



FINDINGS will also help inform the implementation and scaling of SF nation-wide. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Clinicaltrials.gov registration: NCT04801316. Registered on 15th March 2021.

Language: en