|
Citation
|
Ong RHS, Nurjono M, Jumala J, Teo RCC, Png GK, Tan PC, Kee MN, Oh HC, Wee MK, Kan KLM, Farhana Binte Rosle L, Lien CTC, Low SL. PLoS One 2022; 17(10): e0276385.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36264909
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries in older adults are a leading cause of disability and death. Evidence has shown the benefits of exercises in improving functional outcomes and reducing fall rates among community-dwelling older adults. However, there is lack of effective community-based single exercise intervention for a broad population of older adults who are at high risk for falls. We aim to evaluate the effectiveness of Steady Feet (SF), a 6-month tailored community fall prevention exercise programme for improving functional outcomes. SF classes are facilitated by community fitness instructors and an exercise video. The main outcome is between-group changes in short physical performance battery (SPPB) scores. Secondary outcomes include balance confidence, fear of falling, quality of life, fall rates, and cost effectiveness.
Language: en