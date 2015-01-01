Abstract

BACKGROUND: Boys are more frequent aggressors than girls, but there are no conclusive findings on gender differences in victimization. There is a relationship between immigration background and bullying, but differences between generations are still debated. Therefore, the objectives of this study were: 1) to analyze victimization according to gender and immigration background (first and second generation); 2) to compare the attitudes of students against bullying based on these variables.



METHOD: a multivariate analysis of covariance (MANCOVA) was carried out, considering gender and immigration background as independent variables, and types of offline bullying (physical, verbal and relational) as dependent variables. The sample was made up of 6,335 Spanish students (50.1% girls; 49.9% boys; average age: 15.83, DT: 0.29).



RESULTS: Statistically significant differences were detected in types of bullying (considered together) and in attitudes against bullying according to gender and immigration background (p <.001).



CONCLUSIONS: being a first-generation immigrant stands out as the main risk factor.



FINDINGS are discussed as to the need to address cultural victimization in schools.

