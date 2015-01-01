|
Citation
Ferrer-Cairols I, Montoliu T, Crespo-Sanmiguel I, Pulopulos MM, Hidalgo V, Gómez E, López-Cuevas R, Cuevas A, Martín N, Baquero M, Salvador A. Psicothema 2022; 34(4): 553-561.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
DOI
PMID
36268960
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Patients with depression and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) are at greater risk of developing dementia. Depression involves a higher risk of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA). Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) could help to clarify the role of depression and SI in AD.
Language: en