Citation
Faura-Garcia J, Orue I, Calvete E. Psicothema 2022; 34(4): 582-592.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
DOI
PMID
36268963
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The lack of knowledge about Nonsuicidal Self-Injury (NSSI) in Spanish adolescents, especially NSSI thoughts may be due to the paucity of NSSI assessment instruments with validity evidence in this sample. The aim of this study was to assess NSSI thoughts and behavior. In addition, the study examined the association between various NSSI features and suicidal behavior and included a preliminary validation of the new Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview - Non-Suicidal Self-Injury (SITBI-NSSI).
Language: en