Abstract

BACKGROUND: The lack of knowledge about Nonsuicidal Self-Injury (NSSI) in Spanish adolescents, especially NSSI thoughts may be due to the paucity of NSSI assessment instruments with validity evidence in this sample. The aim of this study was to assess NSSI thoughts and behavior. In addition, the study examined the association between various NSSI features and suicidal behavior and included a preliminary validation of the new Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview - Non-Suicidal Self-Injury (SITBI-NSSI).



METHOD: 685 Spanish adolescents between 13 and 18 years old (M = 15.58, SD = 1.08; 60.9% girls) completed measures of NSSI features and suicidal behavior.



RESULTS: Among adolescents, 19% thought about self-injury, and 16.8% presented NSSI behaviors. The girls had higher levels of NSSI, as well as greater frequency, number of functions, methods, and suicidal thoughts and desire. Some of the functions, methods, and precipitants differed by sex. Those with ANS had a higher risk of suicidal behavior than the comparison group. The association of SITBI-NSSI with other measures supports the validity of the data.



CONCLUSIONS: Most features of NSSI are similar to those found in Spanish and internationally. The SITBI-NSSI could facilitate the evaluation of NSSI in Spanish adolescents.

