Abstract

BACKGROUND: In line with the growing religious, political and social violence around the world, this study evaluates the psychometric properties of a new scale for Detecting Extremism and Religious Radicalism (SERR), a self-report measure of extremism and religious radicalism.



METHOD: Factor analyses, validity and reliability data were collected using a sample of 1985 participants from 58 different cities around Spain who self-identified as actively practicing their religion.



RESULTS: Statistical analyses of SERR scores yielded acceptable internal consistency scores (? >.74) and confirmed key factors associated with radicalism and extremism. The structure of the scale was confirmed as two dimensional (?2(64) = 361.22, p <.001, CFI = 0.976, TLI = 0.970, RMSEA (90% CI) = 0.089 (0.080 - 0.098), SRMR = 0.064). Scores for the extremism dimension correlated significantly and positively with scores for the same factor on the Activism and Radicalism Intention Scales (r =.32, p <.001, n = 139).



CONCLUSIONS: The SERR demonstrates adequate reliability and validity for evaluating the degree of extremism and radicalism in Christian/Catholic and Muslim believers.

