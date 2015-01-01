Abstract

The aim of the study is to analyze the possibility of the insanity as ground for total or partial exemption from criminal responsibility in the light of the current terrorist acts, which is based on a recent case in France. In connection with the case, the domestic and international regulation of the insanity will be reviewed and analyzed, with a brief overview of its execution of a sentence. In this context, it can be stated that both the Hungarian and foreign regulations consider it to be ground for total or partial exemption from criminal responsibility if the ability to set off at the time of the commission of the act is limited or excluded. Where appropriate, the decision on the matter, in addition to leading to a conviction or acquittal of the act, also has an impact on enforcement, as it does not matter whether the place of detention is a medical or penitentiary institution. After that, after the general definition of the concept and types of terrorism, the mental disorders that may occur in connection with the mentioned acts and may affect the ability to set off are described. Finally, based on a review of the literature, it can be concluded that insanity as ground for total or partial exemption from criminal responsibility and the application of the relevant legal consequences to perpetrators of terrorist acts is not excluded, but given the complexity of the behavior and the duration of mental disorders fewer illnesses can occur as in the case of other criminal offenses.



A tanulmány célja, hogy jogi- és orvosszakmai oldalról is elemezze a kóros elmeállapot - mint büntethetôséget kizáró, korlátozó - jogintézmény felmerülésének lehetôségét a napjainkban elôforduló terrorcselekmények tükrében, melyhez alapul egy közelmúltban történt franciaországi eset szolgál. Az ügy kapcsán áttekintjük és elemezzük a kóros elmeállapot hazai és nemzetközi szabályozását, rövid kitekintéssel a végrehajtásra. E körben megállapítható, hogy mind a magyar, mind a külföldi szabályozás büntethetôséget korlátozó, kizáró oknak tekinti, ha a cselekmény elkövetésekor, azzal összefüggésben fennálló beszámítási képesség korlátozott vagy kizárt. Adott esetben a kérdés eldöntése, amellett, hogy a cselekményt illetôen bunösséget megállapító vagy felmentô ítéletet eredményez, a végrehajtásra is kihatással van, hiszen a személyi szabadság korlátozása szempontjából nem mindegy, hogy annak helyszíne egészségügyi vagy büntetés-végrehajtási intézet. Ezt követôen, a terrorizmus fogalmának, fajtáinak általános meghatározása után, ismertetjük azokat a mentális zavarokat, amelyek a nevezett cselekményekkel összefüggésben felmerülhetnek, kihatással lehetnek a beszámítási képességre. Végezetül, a szakirodalom áttekintése alapján, az a következtetés állapítható meg, hogy nem kizárt a kóros elmeállapot, mint büntethetôséget korlátozó, kizáró ok fennállása és a vonatkozó jogkövetkezmények alkalmazása terrorcselekmények elkövetôinek esetében, de az elkövetési magatartás összetettségére, a mentális zavarok fennálltának idôtartamára tekintettel kevesebb kórkép merülhet fel, mint az egyéb buncselekmények esetében.

Language: hu