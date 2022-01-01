Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is support for the use of mindfulness-based approaches with trauma-exposed adults. However, limited data are available on feasibility and acceptability of group-based mindfulness interventions in urban medical clinics serving primarily Black adults with low socioeconomic resources, where rates of trauma exposure are high. The present randomized pilot study evaluated the feasibility and acceptability of an 8-week adapted mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) group for trauma-exposed Black adults who screened positive for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression in an urban primary care clinic setting.



METHOD: Participants were randomized to waitlist control (WLC) or MBCT. Feasibility and acceptability were assessed through examination of retention rates, measures of group satisfaction and treatment barriers, and qualitative interview. Forty-two Black adults (85% women) were consented; of those, 34 (81%) completed preassessment and randomization.



RESULTS: Feasibility of study design was shown, with > 75% (n = 26) of randomized participants completing the study through postassessment. Twenty-four individuals (70.5%) completed through 1-month follow-up.



RESULTS showed high levels of group acceptability across quantitative and qualitative measures. Perceived barriers to psychological treatment were high, with an average of > 6 barriers present.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate feasibility and acceptability of MBCT group interventions in urban primary care settings with trauma-exposed patients with significant psychopathology. However, substantial barriers to treatment engagement were endorsed and to improve numbers for successful engagement in the intervention, continued efforts to reduce treatment barriers and increase access to mindfulness-based interventions in underresourced communities are needed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en