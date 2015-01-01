Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicidal ideation (SI) is often overlooked as a risk factor for people with cancer. Because it is often a precursor for suicidal behavior, it is critical to identify and address SI in a timely manner. This study investigated SI incidence and risk factors in a cohort of Chinese patients with mixed cancer types.



METHODS: Data from this cross-sectional study were collected from 588 patients receiving medical therapy for tumors at Nanfang Hospital and the Integrated Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine at Southern Medical University. SI was measured using the Self-rating Idea of Suicide Scale (SIOSS). Anxiety and depression were assessed using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS). The Chinese version of the Demoralization Scale II (DS-II-C) was used to assess demoralization. Univariate and correlation analyses were used to identify correlative factors of SI and multiple stepwise linear regression analysis was used to characterize potential risk factors.



RESULTS: SI was reported in 24.7% of participants and the SIOSS score was 14.00 (13.00, 15.00) in the SI group. Multiple linear regression results showed that demoralization, medical financial burden, cancer type, living condition, caretaker, working state, residence, gender, and marital status explained 32.1% of the SI in this cohort (F = 28.705, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Approximately one-quarter of cancer patients in this study reported SI influenced by both external and internal factors. Characterizing these factors can be informative for prevention and treatment efforts.

