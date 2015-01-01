SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim W, Cho H, Hong S, Nelson A, Allen J. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221132307

36266994

This study examined intimate partner violence patterns using the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, a nationally representative sample collected in 2010. The latent class analysis detected six distinctive patterns: Sexual Violence, Psychological Aggression, Multiple Violence, Coercive Control, Physical and Psychological Violence, and Stalking. Multiple Violence was the most common among males, while Coercive Control was the most common among females. Multiple Violence and Physical and Psychological Violence perpetrators inflicted more negative health consequences than the other types. Intervention and prevention approaches that consider perpetrator types as a part of survivor need assessments will improve services.


intimate partner violence; help-seeking; latent class analysis; typology; health outcome

