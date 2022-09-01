Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The predictors of heavy drinking among U.S. young women during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic are not well-examined. This study aims to determine the prospective relationship between COVID-19 psychological distress and heavy alcohol use among U.S. young adult women.



DESIGN: This study used the COVID-19 Adult Resilience Experiences Study (CARES) data collected from April 13, 2020, to August 31, 2020 (T(1)) and September 21, 2020, to March 15, 2021 (T(2)). Among the young adults (ages 18-30) who participated in both surveys, a total of 684 identified as women (including transgender women) were included in the analysis. Three or more drinks as a typical intake were defined as heavy drinking. Psychological distress in T(1) was measured using scores for financial stress, COVID-19-related worry, and COVID-19-related grief. A series of logistic regression analyses were performed to identify risk factors associated with young women's heavy drinking during the pandemic.



RESULTS: Twenty-two and one-half percent of young women reported heavy drinking in a typical intake. After controlling for covariates, women who reported high levels of COVID-19-related grief were more likely to report heavy drinking (odds ratio, 1.06; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.01-1.13; p < .05). Those with high levels of COVID-19-related worry were less likely to report drinking heavily (odds ratio, 0.90; 95% confidence interval, 0.85-0.97; p < .01).



CONCLUSIONS: Those who suffer from a deeper sense of COVID-19-related grief are particularly at risk of heavy drinking and should be targeted for outreach and clinical intervention. Further research is necessary to determine the long-term impacts of the pandemic on heavy drinking among young women and should include a more comprehensive assessment of psychological distress.

