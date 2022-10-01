Abstract

Background

Acute use of alcohol is a proximal risk factor for suicidal behavior and suicide attempts. Previous studies have established that alcohol consumption prior to suicide increases the risk of suicide completion. Thus, the current study aims to explore the association between alcohol use and suicide mortality in Kazakhstan. This is the first study to address this association in Kazakhstan.

Methods

The main outcome measure was the presence of alcohol in blood of suicide decedents. Logistic regression models were used to test unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios of the risk of suicide involving acute use of alcohol. Regression modeling was used to identify significant predictors of alcohol use among suicide decedents.

Results

Males (22.5 %) used alcohol more commonly before conducting suicide than females (13.4 %). The odds of alcohol involvement was 2.73 times higher for males compared to females after controlling for age and other covariates. Being a male younger than 45 years old and using suicide methods such as poisoning, immolation, and drowning increased the odds of acute use of alcohol among suicide decedents.

Limitations

Data on alcohol use included information only on individuals with a positive alcohol test, and it is unknown how many suicide decedents were not tested for alcohol.

Conclusions

Alcohol use is common factor contributing to suicide, particularly among young and middle-aged male adults. Alcohol use is also associated more strongly with certain methods of suicide. Further studies and more detailed data exploring alcohol consumption and suicide risks are needed in countries such as Kazakhstan.

Language: en