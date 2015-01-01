Abstract

We present a quick and simple multi-targeted analytical workflow based on ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography coupled to high-resolution mass spectrometry for the screening in dried blood spots and dried plasma spots of a wide variety of drugs with different chemical properties. Seven different microsampling devices were evaluated in view of their application for the detection of the selected target analytes in the framework of doping control analysis. The extraction of the analytes was optimized by assessing the efficacy of protocols based on ultrasonication with aqueous buffers and/or organic solvents of different polarities. Optimal recoveries were obtained by using pure methanol or mixtures of methanol/acetonitrile and methanol/isopropanol, depending on both the device and the target analytes. The method was fully validated according to both ISO17025 and the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency: all the analytes were clearly distinguishable from the matrix, with limits of detection in the range of 0.1-3.0 ng mL-1. Stability studies simulating the storage of samples before the analysis and in view of a possible re-analysis showed that most of the analytes were stable for at least 24 h at 50 °C and for at least 3 weeks at 25 and at 4 °C. The real applicability of the method was assessed by analyzing the samples collected after the administration of two model drugs, acetazolamide and deflazacort. The performance of the method was confirmed to be fit for purpose, and data obtained in blood can also be used to complement those available in urine, allowing to refine the knowledge concerning the pharmacokinetic profiles.

Language: en