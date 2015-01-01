Abstract

Traditionally, pavement safety performance in terms of texture, friction, and hydroplaning speed are measured separately via different devices with various limitations. This study explores the feasibility of using a novel 0.1 mm 3D Safety Sensor for pavement safety evaluation in a non-contact and continuous manner with a single hardware sensor. The 0.1 mm 3D images were collected for pavement safety measurement from 12 asphalt concrete (AC) and Portland cement concrete (PCC) field sites with various texture characteristics. The results indicate that the Safety Sensor was able to measure pavement texture data as traditional devices do with better repeatability. Moreover, pavement friction numbers can be estimated using 0.1 mm 3D data via the proposed 3D texture parameters with good accuracy using an artificial neural network, especially for asphalt pavement. Lastly, a case study of pavement hydroplaning speed prediction was performed using the Safety Sensor. The results demonstrate the potential of using ultra high-resolution 3D imaging to measure pavement safety, including texture, friction, and hydroplaning, in a non-contact, continuous, and accurate manner.

Language: en