Journal Article

Citation

Huang Y, Xu X, Li Y, Zhang X, Liu Y, Zhang X. Appl. Sci. (Basel) 2022; 12(20): e10648.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/app122010648

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intelligent vehicle-following control presents a great challenge in autonomous driving. In vehicle-intensive roads of city environments, frequent starting and stopping of vehicles is one of the important cause of front-end collision accidents. Therefore, this paper proposes a subsection proximal policy optimization method (Subsection-PPO), which divides the vehicle-following process into the start–stop and steady stages and provides control at different stages with two different actor networks. It improves security in the vehicle-following control using the proximal policy optimization algorithm. To improve the training efficiency and reduce the variance of advantage function, the weighted importance sampling method is employed instead of the importance sampling method to estimate the data distribution. Finally, based on the TORCS simulation engine, the advantages and robustness of the method in vehicle-following control is verified. The results show that compared with other deep learning learning, the Subsection-PPO algorithm has better algorithm efficiency and higher safety than PPO and DDPG in vehicle-following control.


Language: en
