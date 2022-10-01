Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association of 1) extrinsic resilience factors and 2) adverse Childhood experiences (ACEs) with a caregiver reported diagnosis of depression in a nationally representative sample of adolescents.



METHODS: A cross sectional analysis of the 2016-2017 National Survey of Children's Health, restricted to adolescents 12 to 17 years old was conducted. The dependent variable was caregiver reported depression: no current diagnosis vs. current diagnosis of depression. Independent variables were reported ACEs dichotomized as lower (0-3) or higher (4 or more), and specific resilience factors: family resilience, neighborhood cohesion and caregiver emotional support. Resilience factors were analyzed as a composite score dichotomized as lower (0-3) or higher (4 or more) and individually.



PURPOSEful selection multivariable logistic regression model building was used to estimate the associations between reported diagnosis of depression, ACEs and resilience factors adjusting for demographic covariates.



RESULTS: Study sample consisted of 29,617 (weighted N=24,834,232) adolescents, 6% with current reported diagnosis of depression, 8% with higher ACEs and 91% with higher resilience. Family resilience, neighborhood cohesion and caregiver emotional supports were each independently associated with lower odds of reported diagnosis of depression. However, with all resilience factors in the model, only family resilience and neighborhood cohesion (specifically school safety) remained significantly associated with lower odds of reported diagnosis of depression.



CONCLUSION(S): In this nationally representative sample, family resilience and neighborhood cohesion were associated with lower odds of a reported diagnosis of depression even with confounding ACEs exposure. These factors may be important targets for future intervention.

Language: en