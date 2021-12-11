|
Citation
|
Jamieson J, Hawkins J, Collins C, Mahoney A. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36271799
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Electronic scooter (eScooter) popularity has soared, despite public concerns around injury risk. We aimed to explore the burden of injury from eScooters presenting to Tasmania's major trauma centre during the first 6 months of the Hobart eScooter trial.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; trauma; eScooter