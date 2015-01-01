|
Citation
Eliezer S, Efron M, Mendlovic S, Gal G, Lurie I. Isr. J. Health Policy Res. 2022; 11(1): e37.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36271385
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The proportion of persons with severe mental illness (SMI) who are parents has increased in recent decades. Children of parents with SMI are at increased risk for medical, behavioral, emotional, developmental, academic, and social problems. They also have an increased risk for injuries, accidents, and mortality, addictions, and various psychiatric disorders compared to children of parents with no such diagnoses. We aimed to examine the extent to which mental health professionals (MHPs) who treat adult patients with SMI in ambulatory settings are aware of these individuals' functioning in three parenting domains: parental functioning, familial support system and children's conditions. We also compared psychiatrists' awareness with that of psychologists and social workers.
Language: en
Keywords
Awareness; Clinical skills; Mental health professionals; Parental functioning