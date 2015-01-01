Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVES: Although excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) has a crucial impact on motor vehicle crashes (MVCs), the assessment of subjective sleepiness as a screening tool for MVC has limitations.



OBJECTIVE daytime sleepiness may be a better predictor of MVC rather than subjective daytime sleepiness. Therefore, we aimed to examine the association of psychomotor vigilance as a surrogate marker of objective sleepiness and subjective sleepiness with MVC in a prospective cohort study of the general population.



METHODS: The study participants were 903 community-dwelling Japanese followed-up five years after the baseline and ascertained history of MVC over the study period. Psychomotor vigilance was measured by psychomotor vigilance task (PVT) and categorized into quartiles by the reciprocal of the mean reaction time (mean1/RT). Subjective EDS was defined using the Japanese version of the Epworth Sleepiness Scale. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was used to examine the association between mean1/RT and MVC after stratification by subjective EDS.



RESULTS: The multivariable-adjusted odds ratio (95% confidence interval) for MVC among the highest quartile group of mean1/RT was 0.31 (0.17-0.57), compared with the lowest group (P for trend<0.01). After stratification by subjective EDS, the significant association was found only among non-subjective EDS group (P for trend<0.01), and not among subjective EDS group (P for trend=0.16).



CONCLUSIONS: Decreased psychomotor vigilance measured by PVT was associated with a higher risk of MVC, and the association was more evident among non-subjective EDS group. PVT may be useful to prevent sleep-related MVC in general population, particularly for individuals without subjective EDS.

