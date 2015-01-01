|
Knuutila MT, Lehti TE, Karppinen H, Kautiainen H, Strandberg TE, Öhman H, Savikko NM, Jansson AH, Pitkälä KH. Scand. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36271626
Aims: A sense of insecurity may have an impact on older people's well-being and their courage to engage actively in meaningful activities. Studies on a sense of insecurity among older people are scarce. The aim of this study was to determine the extent to which home-dwelling older adults perceive their life as being insecure and how a sense of insecurity is associated with their health, functional status, active social engagement, well-being and perceptions of the societal treatment of older people.
aged; loneliness; ageism; Oldest old; Sense of insecurity