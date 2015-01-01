Abstract

Sexual violence remains a global problem that disproportionately affects women. Though sexual violence interventions exist, few have been implemented in low- or middle-income countries, and none in Vietnam for young men. We adapted a sexual violence prevention intervention (RealConsent) developed for college men in the U.S. and conducted a randomized controlled trial of the adapted intervention (GlobalConsent) with college men in Vietnam. We assessed the effects of GlobalConsent on sexually violent behavior and prosocial bystander behavior, directly and through theoretically targeted mediators. The study design entailed a double-blind, parallel intervention-control-group design in two universities. Consenting heterosexual or bisexual men 18-24 years starting university in September 2019 (n = 793) completed a baseline survey and were assigned with 1:1 randomization to GlobalConsent or attention control. Both programs were web-based and lasted 12 weeks. Path analysis was performed to study the mediating effects of cognition/knowledge, beliefs/attitudes, affect, and efficacy/intention variables measured at six months on sexually violent behavior and prosocial bystander behavior measured at 12 months. In parallel multiple-mediator models, initiating GlobalConsent lowered the odds of sexually violent behavior mainly indirectly, via knowledge of sexual violence legality and harm and victim empathy and increased the odds of prosocial bystander behavior directly and indirectly, through knowledge of sexual violence legality and harm and bystander capacities. The efficacious direct and indirect effects of GlobalConsent support the cross-cultural applicability of its underlying theory of change and findings from mediation analyses of its sister program RealConsent, suggesting GlobalConsent's national scalability and adaptability across Southeast Asia.

Language: en