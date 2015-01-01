Abstract

Although toluene is a typical in-vehicle pollutant, the impacts of in-vehicle toluene exposure on cognitive functions remain unestablished. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effects of short-term toluene exposure in vehicles on working memory based on neural oscillations. In total, 24 healthy adults were recruited. Each subject was exposed to four different concentrations of toluene and divided into 0 ppb, 17.5 ppb, 35 ppb, and 70 ppb groups for self-control studies. After 4 h of exposure to each concentration of toluene, a behavioral test of visual working memory was performed while 19-channel electroencephalogram (EEG) signals were collected. Meanwhile, the power spectral density (PSD) and spatial distribution of working memory encoding, maintenance, and extraction periods were calculated by short-time Fourier transform to clarify the characteristic frequency bands, major brain regions, and characteristic channels of each period. To compare the changes in the characteristic patterns of neural oscillations under the effect of different concentrations of toluene. There was no significant difference in working memory reaction time and correct rate between the groups at different toluene concentrations (p > 0.05). The characteristic frequency band of the working memory neural oscillations in each group was the theta frequency band; the PSD of the theta frequency band was predominantly concentrated in the frontal area, and the characteristic channel was the Fz channel. The whole brain (F = 3.817, p < 0.05; F = 4.758, p < 0.01; F = 3.694, p < 0.05), the frontal area (F = 2.505, p < 0.05; F = 2.839, p < 0.05; F = 6.068, p < 0.05), the Fz channel (F = 3.522, p < 0.05; F = 3.745, p < 0.05; F = 6.526, p < 0.05), and the PSD of working memory in the theta frequency band was significantly increased in the 70 ppb group compared with the other three groups during the coding, maintenance, and retrieval phases of working memory. When the in-vehicle toluene exposure concentration was 70 ppb, the PSD of the characteristic frequency bands of working memory was significantly increased in the whole brain, major brain regions, and characteristic channels.

