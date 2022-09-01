|
Marlow M, Skeen S, Grieve CM, Carvajal L, Ahs JW, Kohrt BA, Requejo J, Stewart J, Henry J, Goldstone D, Kara T, Tomlinson M. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36274021
PURPOSE: Screening tools such as the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) could potentially be used in resource-limited settings to identify adolescents who need mental health support. We examined the criterion validity of the isiXhosa versions of the PHQ-9 and GAD-7 in detecting depression and anxiety among adolescents (10-19 years) in South Africa.
Adolescents; Depression; Anxiety; Mental health; Screening; Low- and middle-income countries; Diagnostic assessment; GAD-7; PHQ-9; Validity