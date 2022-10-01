Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To enhance the quality of care and clinical outcomes for children and adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) and persistent depressive disorder (PDD). The aims are 1) to summarize empirically-based guidance about the psychosocial and psychopharmacologic treatment of MDD and PDD in children and adolescents; and 2) to summarize expert-based guidance about the assessment of these disorders as an integral part of treatment, and the implementation of empirically-based treatments for these disorders in clinical practice.



METHOD: Statements about the treatment of MDD and PDD are based upon empirical evidence derived from a critical systematic review of the scientific literature conducted by the Research Triangle Institute International - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (RTI-UNC) Evidence-based Practice Center under contract with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). Evidence from meta-analyses published since the AHRQ/RTI-UNC review is also presented to support or refute the AHRQ findings. Guidance about the assessment and clinical implementation of treatments for MDD and PDD is informed by expert opinion and consensus as presented in previously published clinical practice guidelines, chapters in leading textbooks of child and adolescent psychiatry, the DSM-5-TR, and government-affiliated prescription drug information websites.



RESULTS: Psychotherapy (specifically cognitive behavioral and interpersonal therapies) and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) medication have some rigorous (randomized controlled trials, meta-analyses) empirical support as treatment options. Because effective treatment outcomes are predicated in part upon accuracy of the diagnosis, depth of the clinical formulation, and breadth of the treatment plan, comprehensive, evidence-based assessment may enhance evidence-based treatment outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Disproportionate to the magnitude of the problem, there are significant limitations in the quality and quantity of rigorous empirical support for the etiology, assessment, and treatment of depression in children and adolescents. In the context of a protracted severe shortage of child and adolescent-trained behavioral health specialists, the demonstration of convenient, efficient, cost-effective, and user-friendly delivery mechanisms for safe and effective treatment of MDD and PDD is a key research need. Other research priorities include the sequencing and comparative effectiveness of depression treatments, delineation of treatment mediators and moderators, effective approaches to treatment non-responders and disorder relapse/recurrence, long-term effects and degree of suicide risk with SSRI use, and the discovery of novel pharmacologic or interventional treatments.

