Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a reliance on surgeons to provide advice to patients regarding safe return to driving following hip or knee arthroplasty. Concerns arise that misinformation may place the surgeon in a position of potential legal implication. The purpose of this paper is to inform surgeons of their role in accordance with advice from insurance companies and transport regulatory bodies.



METHODS: We sought the stipulations from five of the top ten insurance companies in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, as well as the transport regulatory body of each country with regards to guidelines on driving after arthroplasty surgery.



RESULTS: The transport regulatory bodies of the countries evaluated do not provide explicit recommendations regarding return to driving after hip or knee arthroplasty, and place the responsibility of determining fitness to drive on the treating doctor. Insurance company policies do not contain specifics pertaining to driving after surgery, and in most cases defer to the treating doctor to make this decision. Guidelines are available in Canada and America with suggested timeframes on return to driving following arthroplasty surgery.



CONCLUSION: Advice regarding return to driving following hip or knee arthroplasty should be individualized for each patient; ultimately the patient must feel safe to drive knowing that they have a legal responsibility to remain in control of the vehicle at all times. It is recommended that surgeons document any discussion regarding return to driving, and should not feel that they are contravening any prescriptive regulation by allowing driving when appropriate.

