PURPOSE: Injured children are at risk for a variety of physical and emotional sequelae that may impair their ability to return to prior function. The effect of traumatic injury on mental health in children is not well characterized or understood. We sought to determine factors associated with new mental health diagnoses and/or mental health resource utilization following admission to a Level 1 pediatric trauma center for traumatic injury.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of patients admitted for accidental trauma between 2016 and 2019 was performed. Demographic data, injury characteristics, new mental health diagnoses and/or mental health resource utilization following hospitalization were extracted. Patients with prior mental health diagnosis, psychotropic prescription(s), or resource utilization were excluded from this cohort. A multivariable logistic regression model was used to examine predictors of new mental health diagnoses and/or resource utilization.



RESULTS: The prevalence of new mental health diagnoses or resources utilization was 9.5% (363/3828). The most common diagnoses were anxiety disorders and nonbipolar depression. The most common psychotropic medication prescribed was antidepressants. Patients with new mental illness were older (odds ratio [OR] 1.1 [95% CI: 1.06, 1.12]), more likely to sustain burn injuries (OR 6.3 [4.2, 9.5]), have non-sports related injuries (OR 3.5 [2.1, 6.0]), and be pedestrian struck (OR 2.7 [1.5, 4.8]). They additionally were more likely to sustain head, neck, and spine injuries (OR 3.8 [2.9, 5.1], 2.4 [1.1, 5.5], and 2.1 [1.3, 3.3], respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: There are a variety of demographic and injury specific factors associated with new mental health diagnoses and/or resource utilization in children following admission for trauma. Knowledge of these risk factors may ensure patients are allocated adequate resources to promote timely access to appropriate mental health services after hospitalization. TYPE OF STUDY: Retrospective comparative study LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

