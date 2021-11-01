Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual attitudes are related to the norms and customs that are considered appropriate according to the era in which one lives, usually showing themselves more restrictive for women.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to analyze how sexual attitudes (erotophilia-erotophobia and sexual double standards) may predispose to sexual violence (attitudes in favor of rape). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The sample consisted of 868 students from the University of Huelva (723 women and 145 men), aged between 17 and 57 years. The Double Moral Scale, the Rape Favorable Attitude Scale and the Revised Sexual Opinion Survey were used.



RESULTS: People who are more erotophilic are bisexuals (x̄=99.10) and people who consider themselves left-wing in politics (x̄=96.91). The highest double standards scores are obtained by men (x̄=18.50), master's students (x̄=18.58), asexuals (x̄=20.50) and people who consider themselves centrist (x̄=18.24). In terms of pro-rape attitudes, men (x̄=37.72), heterosexuals (x̄=33.29) and people who consider themselves right-wing (x̄=37.35) stand out. The differences found between the groups are statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: It is confirmed that sexual attitudes can predispose to sexual violence, which shows the need to continue working in this line in order to promote pleasurable sexual experiences.



===



Introducción



Las actitudes sexuales están relacionadas con las normas y costumbres que se consideran adecuadas según la época en la que se vive; suelen ser más restrictivas para las mujeres.

Objetivo



El objetivo de este estudio es analizar de qué forma las actitudes sexuales (erotofilia-erotofobia y doble moral sexual) pueden predisponer hacia la violencia sexual (actitudes favorables a la violación).

Material y métodos



La muestra está formada por 868 estudiantes de la Universidad de Huelva (723 mujeres y 145 hombres), con edades comprendidas entre los 17 y los 57 años. Se ha utilizado la Escala de Doble Moral, la Escala de Actitud Favorable a la Violación y la Encuesta Revisada de Opinión Sexual.

Resultados



Las personas que se muestran más erotofílicas son las bisexuales (x̄ = 99,10) y las personas que se consideran de izquierda en política (x̄ = 96,91). Las puntuaciones más altas en doble moral las obtienen los hombres (x̄ = 18,50), estudiantes de máster (x̄ = 18,58), asexuales (x̄ = 20,50) y personas que se consideran de centro (x̄ = 18,24). En cuanto a actitudes favorables a la violación, se destacan los hombres (x̄ = 37,72), heterosexuales (x̄ = 33,29) y personas que se consideran de derecha (x̄ = 37,35). Las diferencias encontradas entre los grupos son estadísticamente significativas.

Conclusiones



Se confirma que las actitudes sexuales pueden predisponer a la violencia sexual, lo que muestra la necesidad de seguir trabajando en esta línea para así fomentar experiencias sexuales placenteras.

Language: es