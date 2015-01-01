Abstract

Curvilinear walking is common, causing limb- and radius-dependent asymmetries that distinguish it from straight walking and elevated friction demands that increase slip-and-fall risk. However, it is unclear how aspects of curvilinear walking influence the slip perturbations experienced. We cross-sectionally examined how three biomechanical slip contexts (slip onset phase, slipped foot relative to the path, path radius) influence slip direction, distance, and peak velocity. Eighteen young adults experienced unconstrained inside or outside foot slips during early, mid-, or late stance while following 1.0- or 2.0-m radius semicircular paths. We derived slip mechanics from motion-capture data and assessed their dependence on slip context using mixed-effects models. As slip onset phase progressed, slip directions exhibited an anterior-to-posterior transition, shortened mediolaterally, and accelerated anteroposteriorly. The slipped foot modified the direction transition, with inside and outside foot slips moving contralaterally and ipsilaterally, respectively. Inside foot slips were shorter and slower mediolaterally and longer anteroposteriorly than outside foot slips. Increasing path radius caused slips with greater mediolateral direction components. We show a range of context-dependent slips are possible, likely due to instantaneous magnitudes and orientations of shear ground reaction forces. Our results contribute to a comprehensive understanding of walking slips, which fall prevention methods can leverage.

