Hylander J, Saveman BI, Bjornstig U, Gyllencreutz L, Westman A. Int. J. Emerg. Serv. 2022; 11(2): 312-324.

(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/IJES-03-2021-0011

unavailable

PURPOSE Major incidents in road tunnels remain a collaborative challenge for the emergency services (fire and rescue service, police and ambulance), emergency dispatch centres (EDCs) and infrastructure owners. The aim of this paper is to investigate how collaborative partners to the ambulance services perceive the rescue effort and to identify factors that may influence its efficiency.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Focus group and individual interviews were conducted with 19 participants who were infrastructure owners or had operational or tactical responsibilities with the emergency services or EDCs in two regions in Sweden with multiple road tunnels. The collected data were analysed using qualitative content analysis.

FINDINGS Three main categories described efficiency factors during and after an incident: (1) coordinating the initial information (using a shared terminology), (2) achieving situational awareness (identifying those persons in need) and (3) lessons (not) learnt (lack of joint tactical plans and exercises). The emerging theme was access, assess and evaluate. Practical implications The findings suggest that establishing national policies and collaborative forums might yield more efficiently managed rescue efforts in road tunnel incidents in Sweden and other countries with similar organisational structures.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study offers new insights on interoperability during responses to complex underground incidents.


Collaboration; Disaster medicine; Incident management; Major incident; Road tunnels

