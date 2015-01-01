|
Solis AO, Wimaladasa J, Asgary A, Sabet MS, Ing M. Int. J. Emerg. Serv. 2021; 11(1): 1-37.
Abstract
PURPOSE The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many facets of urban life and operations, including emergency incidents. This study examines how COVID-19 has brought about changes in, and shifting patterns of, emergency incidents in the City of Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. This study aims to derive insights that could potentially inform planning and decision-making of fire and rescue service operations as further stages of the pandemic unfold.
City of Vaughan; COVID-19; Emergency incidents; Fire and rescue service; Pandemic; Temporal analysis