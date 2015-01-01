Abstract

Introduction. The researchers carried out the analysis of work and rest modes (WRM) according to the survey data of 667 pilots and the results of investigations of 83 aviation accidents (AA) that occurred in the Russian Federation with heavy aircraft (HA) weighing more than 5,700 kg for the period 2010-2021. We also considered the data of official statistics for the period from 2005 to September 2021. The obtained results indicate the facts of non-compliance with the work and rest modes (WRM), which may be one of the causes of aviation accidents (AA). In this regard, it is relevant to optimize the work and rest modes in order to improve flight safety in civil aviation and organize their stricter control.



The study aims to assess the impact of the actual compliance with the WRM of the crew members of the Civil Aviation Aircraft (CAA) on the occurrence of aviation accidents and to develop proposals for their optimization and control.



Materials and methods. The authors studied a compliance of work and rest modes based on the results of 667 online questionnaires developed on the basis of recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the introduction of a risk management system in airlines related to pilot fatigue, and data from 83 aviation accidents (AA) for the period from 2010 to 2020, presented in the reports of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) on the results of the investigation the causes of their occurrence. When assessing the relevance of the topic, we considered the data of official statistics.



Results. The data of the study indicate that in 18% of cases, one of the main causes of AA was non-compliance with WRM. Among the causes of aviation accidents, the following are important: exceeding the norms of flight time for a month (detected in 10% of cases) and for a year (up to 30%); insufficient preflight rest (46.5% of aircraft commanders and 7.4% of co-pilots); lack of full-fledged vacation for a year (32% of cases). In many cases the Researchers revealed several facts of different violations of work and res modes simultaneously. Data of online questionnaire survey confirm the high prevalence of severe fatigue among pilots: 44% rarely have time to rest between flights, 86% go on a night flight shift without having a full day's sleep. We determined the interrelations between the frequency of fatigue of pilots associated with various types of violations of WRM and the risk of air crashes: the prevalence of fatigue and the frequency of disasters increased with a decrease in the duration of pre-flight rest, an increase in vacation arrears and other factors from 1.2 to 2.1 times.



Conclusion. The results of the study confirm the high significance of WRM disorders in the occurrence of aviation accidents (AA). The researchers compiled a comprehensive program to reduce accidents in air transport associated with violations of WRM and the development of fatigue among crew members. We have provided proposals to amend the current Regulations on WRM.



Ethics. Authors carried out the study in accordance with the International Code of Medical Ethics (1949) and the provisions of the Helsinki Declaration adopted by the World Medical Association (1964). When conducting an online questionnaire survey, before the start of the study, we have introduced all participants with the methodology of its conduct, associated risks and signed an informed voluntary consent.



Введение. Проведён анализ режимов труда и отдыха (РТО) по данным анкетирования 667 пилотов и результатам расследований 83 авиационных происшествий (АП), произошедших в РФ с тяжёлыми воздушными судами (ВС) массой более 5700 кг за период 2010-2021 гг. Рассмотрены также данные официальной статистики за период с 2005 по сентябрь 2021 г. Полученные результаты свидетельствуют о фактах несоблюдения РТО, которые могут быть одной из причин возникновения АП. В связи с этим актуальным является оптимизация РТО с целью повышения безопасности полётов в гражданской авиации и организация их более строгого контроля.



Цель исследования -- оценка влияния фактического соблюдения РТО членов экипажей ВС гражданской авиации (ГА) на возникновение АП и разработка предложений по их оптимизации и контролю.



Материалы и методы. Соблюдение РТО изучались по результатам 667 онлайн анкет, разработанных на основании рекомендаций Международной организации гражданской авиации (ИКАО) по внедрению в авиакомпаниях системы управления рисками, связанными с утомляемостью пилотов и данным 83 авиационных происшествий (АП) за период с 2010 по 2020 гг., представленных в отчётах Межгосударственного авиационного комитета (МАК) по результатам расследования причин их возникновения. При оценке актуальности темы рассмотрены данные официальной статистики.



Результаты. Данные исследования свидетельствуют о том, что в 18% случаев одной из основных причин возникновения АП являлось несоблюдение РТО. Среди причин АП важное значение имели превышения норм полётного времени за месяц (выявлено в 10% случаев) и за год (до 30%), недостаточный предполётный отдых (у 46,5% командиров воздушных судов и 7,4% вторых пилотов), отсутствие полноценного отпуска за год (32% случаев). Во многих случаях выявлено одновременно несколько фактов разных нарушений РТО. Данные проведённого анкетного онлайн опроса подтверждают большую распространённость состояния сильного утомления среди пилотов: 44% редко успевают отдохнуть между полётами, 86% идут на ночную полётную смену, не имея полноценного дневного сна. Определены взаимосвязи между частотой утомления пилотов, связанным с различными видами нарушений РТО, и риском авиакатастроф: распространённость утомления и частота катастроф повышались по мере снижения длительности предполётного отдыха, увеличения задолженности по отпускам и другим факторам от 1,2 до 2,1 раз.



Выводы. Результаты исследования подтверждают высокую значимость нарушений РТО в возникновении АП. Составлена комплексная программа снижения аварийности на воздушном транспорте, связанной с нарушениями РТО и развитием утомления у членов экипажей, даны предложения по внесению изменений в действующее Положение о РТО.



Этика. Исследование выполнено в соответствии с Международным кодексом медицинской этики (1949 г.) и положениями Хельсинской декларации, принятой Всемирной медицинской ассоциацией (1964 г.). При проведении онлайн анкетного опроса, до начала исследования все участники были ознакомлены с методикой его проведения, сопутствующими рисками и подписали информированное добровольное согласие.

