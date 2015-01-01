Abstract

Intelligent transportation systems encompass a series of technologies and applications that exchange information to improve road traffic and avoid accidents. According to statistics, some studies argue that human mistakes cause most road accidents worldwide. For this reason, it is essential to model driver behavior to improve road safety. This paper presents a Fuzzy Rule-Based System for driver classification into different profiles considering their behavior. The system's knowledge base includes an ontology and a set of driving rules. The ontology models the main entities related to driver behavior and their relationships with the traffic environment. The driving rules help the inference system to make decisions in different situations according to traffic regulations. The classification system has been integrated on an intelligent transportation architecture. Considering the user's driving style, the driving assistance system sends them recommendations, such as adjusting speed or choosing alternative routes, allowing them to prevent or mitigate negative transportation events, such as road crashes or traffic jams. We carry out a set of experiments in order to test the expressiveness of the ontology along with the effectiveness of the overall classification system in different simulated traffic situations. The results of the experiments show that the ontology is expressive enough to model the knowledge of the proposed traffic scenarios, with an F1 score of 0.9. In addition, the system allows proper classification of the drivers' behavior, with an F1 score of 0.84, outperforming Random Forest and Naive Bayes classifiers. In the simulation experiments, we observe that most of the drivers who are recommended an alternative route experience an average time gain of 66.4%, showing the utility of the proposal.

Language: en