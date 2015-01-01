Abstract

As automated vehicles become more prevalent on roadways, it is necessary to study driver behaviors in interacting with such systems. With higher levels of vehicle automation, drivers may become less engaged with the roadway environment. As a result, how to effectively bring non-safety related information (e.g., guide and service sign content) to a driver's attention is an open research question. In this review, we summarize current literature on three domains of research, including: (1) the design and effectiveness of traditional road signage, (2) human factors considerations in vehicle automation design, and (3) current design guidelines for in-vehicle information presentation. Based on the review, including empirical studies, we identify knowledge relevant to communicating road signage information in automated vehicles. We propose a framework highlighting various factors that could determine the effectiveness of in-vehicle messaging. The framework is intended to motivate future research on development of in-vehicle interfaces for highly automated driving.

Language: en