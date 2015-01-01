Abstract

BACKGROUND: Taxi drivers are prone to musculoskeletal problems and can suffer from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and psychosocial problems. For occupational health and safety it is crucial to know the risk factors and initiatives to be taken for protection.



OBJECTIVES: This study was carried out to evaluate the opinions of taxi drivers regarding occupational risks and prevention strategies.



METHODS: This was a descriptive and cross-sectional study including 524 taxi drivers. A questionnaire was developed to determine the opinions of taxi drivers regarding occupational risks and intervention strategies. For the analysis of data, Mann-Whitney U (Z-table value), descriptive statistics (number, percentage) and Chi-square (χ2) test between dependent and independent variables were used.



RESULTS: Among the taxi drivers, the occupation was reported to be risky for musculoskeletal system disorders by 67%, for cardiovascular diseases by 68.3%, for respiratory diseases by 46.9% and for psychosocial problems by 63.3%. When the opinions of taxi drivers regarding prevention from these risks were examined, 30.2% of them stated prevention from musculoskeletal system disorders, 34.0% from cardiovascular diseases, 31.3% from respiratory diseases and 40.1% from psychosocial problems. It was a prominent finding to see a decrease in the number of drivers who stated to show prevention behavior towards these risks compared to their states of recognizing them.CONCLUSİON:Drivers were insufficient both in recognizing health risks of their jobs and implementing intervention strategies. Education concerning health risks of their jobs and prevention from these risks is required.

