Abstract

Interindividual differences in personal values are prevalent both within and across societies. Interindividual differences in personal value and the relationships with mental health disorders and life satisfaction remain to be holistically considered, especially in China. The present study aims to characterize personal value profiles based on Schwartz's theory model and to examine differences in several mental health-related disorders and life satisfaction potentially across these profiles. Using convenience sampling, a sample of 8,540 Chinese college students (M(age) = 18.89, SD(age) = 2.02, 57.7% male) from three universities completed a questionnaire assessing personal values, internalizing problems, externalizing problems, substance disorders, crime/violence, and life satisfaction. The latent profile analysis identified five personal value profiles, which were labelled as traditional social orientation, open personal orientation, open social orientation, moderate traditional social orientation, and average. Chinese college students in the three social orientation profiles reported low mental health disorders and high life satisfaction. In contrast, students in the personal orientation profile reported high mental health disorders and low life satisfaction. The results indicate the heterogeneity of Chinese college students' personal values and the positive relationship of social-oriented values with mental health and life satisfaction in collectivist cultures.

