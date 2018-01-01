SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Focardi M, Grassi S, Raddi S, Rosati ME, Cazzato F, D'Onofrio P, Doretti V, Bianchi I, Vetrugno G, Oliva A, Pinchi V. Front. Pediatr. 2022; 10: e949922.

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fped.2022.949922

36275057

PMC9581130

BACKGROUND: There currently is no evidence that COVID-19 has had an impact on the rates of psychological abuses occurring when a minor witnesses interpersonal violence.

AIM: Our aim was to describe the accesses of the last four years to the Emergency Department of a tertiary hospital (Careggi University Hospital-Florence, Italy) due to this issue and then to evaluate whether the COVID-19 has had an impact on this trend.

METHODS: We collected data regarding cases of abuse in which at least a minor had reportedly witnessed the event. Medical records stored between January 1, 2018 to January 1, 2022 were analyzed, extracting sex, age and nationality of the victim; sex of the perpetrator and relationship with the victim; known previous episodes of abuse in the medical history of the victim; setting of the abuse (domestic vs. non-domestic); type of abuse (physical, psychological, sexual); whether the perpetrator was under the influence of alcohol/drugs; whether the victim was hospitalized; prognosis of the victim; number, relation with the victim and involvement in the abuse (as co-victim) of the minor(s) who witnessed the abuse.

RESULTS: A total of 167 eligible cases were registered. 69% of victims had previous episodes of abuse. The perpetrators were all known and mainly males (96%).The abuses were mainly domestic (79%). In 74% of the cases only a type of violence was perpetrated. In 12% of the cases, the minors were also victims of physical abuse. No statistically significant relationships were found between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes in the number of cases of domestic abuse (p = 0.07), physical abuse (p = 0.62), psychological abuse (p = 0.83) or sexual abuse (p = 0.88). However, during the institutional lockdown in Italy (March-May 2022) only two cases occurred - a number that did not allow period-specific statistical inference.

CONCLUSIONS: Empowering the hospital policies specifically aimed at identifying and protecting the victims of violence/witnessed violence remains a critical goal from both a public health and medico-legal point of view.


children; abuse; COVID-19; violence; witnessed violence

