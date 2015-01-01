|
Buimer EEL, Brouwer RM, Mandl RCW, Pas P, Schnack HG, Hulshoff Pol HE. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e955871.
The impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) differs between individuals and depends on the type and timing of the ACE. The aim of this study was to assess the relation between various recently occurred ACEs and morphology in the developing brain of children between 8 and 11 years of age. We measured subcortical volumes, cortical thickness, cortical surface area and fractional anisotropy in regions of interest in brain scans acquired in 1,184 children from the YOUth cohort. ACEs were based on parent-reports of recent experiences and included: financial problems; parental mental health problems; physical health problems in the family; substance abuse in the family; trouble with police, justice or child protective services; change in household composition; change in housing; bereavement; divorce or conflict in the family; exposure to violence in the family and bullying victimization. We ran separate linear models for each ACE and each brain measure.
Language: en
child; adverse childhood experiences; stress; brain structure; neuroimaging; YOUth cohort study