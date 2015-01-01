|
Muehlbauer T, Brueckner D, Schedler S. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e989645.
36275216
BACKGROUND: A lower developmental stage of the postural control system in childhood compared to adolescence and adulthood was reported in numerous studies and suggests differences (i.e., less improvements in children than in adolescents and young adults due to the immature postural control system) during learning a balance task. Therefore, the present study examined the effect practice on learning (i.e., retention and transfer) a balance task in healthy children, adolescents, and young adults.
Language: en
age; development; growth; postural control; retention; skill acquisition; transfer