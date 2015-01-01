Abstract

The aim of the present study is to investigate the relation between self-reported aberrant behaviors as measured by using the Italian version of the Manchester Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) and actual driving performance during a virtual simulation, focusing particularly on over-speeding. Individual variables are considered based on participants' behavior, and driving styles are derived from both the self-report questionnaire and the kinematic variables obtained through a moped simulator after the simulated driving task. The experiment was carried out on an Italian sample of 79 individuals aged between 18 and 35 who had to drive throughout virtual road environments. A cluster analysis of the kinematic variables provided by the simulator was used to individuate two different groups of drivers: 45 fell into the cluster named "Prudent" and 34 participants fell into the "Imprudent" cluster. The Prudent participants were characterized by lower acceleration, lower speed, better overall evaluations, and a smaller number of accidents. Correlations showed that self-report responses correlated positively with performance variables in terms of acceleration, speed, and over-speeding. Furthermore, the results from a MANOVA supported and complemented this evidence by emphasizing the usefulness of the integrated approach employed. Overall, these results reflect the suitability of experimental sample-splitting into two clusters, pointing out the appropriateness and relevance of self-report DBQ use with particular emphasis on Ordinary Violations and Lapses. The integrated use of the driving simulator and the self-report DBQ instrument with reference to driving behavior made it possible to support previous theoretical considerations regarding the relations between on-road aberrant behaviors and over-speeding behaviors. It also enabled the addition of evidence on the effectiveness of the simulator in detecting drivers' actual performance. These results are relevant to allow the integration of useful information to expand intervention and training designs that can be used to reduce risky behavior and promote road safety.

