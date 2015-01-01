|
Citation
|
Zeng J, Lai J, Liu X. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e996497.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36275314
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Drawing on the integration of social exchange theory and situational power theory, this paper explores the effect of servant leadership on young university teachers' workplace well-being and explores the mediating effect of occupational commitment and the moderating effect of risk perception on the indirect effects of servant leadership on workplace well-being. A questionnaire was distributed using the Questionnaire Star online questionnaire platform and a two-wave time-lagged design was used to collect 215 survey samples of young teachers from Chinese higher education institutions. SPSS 23.0 was used to test the hypothesized relationship between the variables.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk perception; occupational commitment; servant leadership; workplace well-being; young university teachers