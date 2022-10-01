|
Citation
|
Lin G, Zhao X, Wang W, Wilkinson T. Gait Posture 2022; 98: 316-329.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36274469
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Forward head posture (FHP) is a common postural deviation. An increasing number of studies have reported that people with FHP present with impaired postural control and gait; however, there is conflicting evidence. A systematic review focusing on these relationships has been unavailable to date. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is there a relationship between FHP, postural control and gait? METHODS: This systematic review was conducted according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) statement (PROSPERO ID: CRD42021231908). Web of Science, PubMed, Scopus, and CINAHL Plus (via EBSCO) were systematically searched, and a manual search was performed using the reference lists of included studies. Eligible studies included observational studies addressing the relationship between FHP, postural control and/or gait. Quality assessment was conducted using the Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Checklist for Cross-Sectional Studies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Systematic review; Gait; Cervical spine; Forward head posture; Postural control